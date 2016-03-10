VIDEO: Armed woman jumps into car at gas station, demands ride & money

Police are looking for a woman who held up another woman at a BP gas station.

The armed robbery happened just before 7 a.m. Friday at the BP gas station at Lorain and Lear-Nagel Roads.

Police say a woman on a bike rode up to the BP and lingered around until another woman finished pumping her gas.

That's when the thief jumped inside the victim's car on the passenger side, police say.

The victim says the woman stuck a gun in her side and demanded money then ordered her to drop her off at a housing development less than a mile from the gas station.

Police say car-jackings in North Ridgeville are rare and they believe the suspect lives in the area.

"We're asking the public's help in identifying a female that's been seen riding this bike or maybe it's been taken from their neighborhood and it hasn't been reported stolen yet," said Lt. Greg Petek from North Ridgeville Police Department.

Police have released the surveillance video and are looking for a heavyset woman between 5 feet 2 inches and 5 feet, 6 inches with a maroon jacket with a hood and gray sweatpants.

Police say the woman's face was covered with a tan scarf.

If you know anything give North Ridgeville police a call at 440-327-2191.

