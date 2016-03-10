FBI agents swarm $1.5M home for child porn investigation

The FBI swarmed a $1.5 million home in Bay Village on Thursday morning.

Agents arrived at the house on Lake Road, just west of Bradley Road, around 8 a.m.

According to the FBI, the raid is part of the Southeast Michigan Trafficking & Exploitation Crimes Task Force's investigation into child pornography across the country. The Cleveland division is assisting with the case. Bay Village Police say they are not involved in the activity.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

