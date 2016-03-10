Explosion, fireball shakes Crocker Park in Westlake

Rachel Petrus says she could feel the heat from the massive explosion at the new American Greetings Building at Crocker Park.

The State Fire Marshall, BCI and OSHA are all looking into the cause of the massive propane tank explosion at Crocker Park on Thursday. Meanwhile, stores and restaurants have reopened.

Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation one of the agencies at Crocker Park Friday

A fire and explosion shook Crocker Park shopping center Thursday morning in Westlake.

Officials said the fire was in the new construction area, near Trader Joe's. There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Two 1,000-pound propane tanks caught fire and exploded just before 10:30 a.m. The leak was plugged around noon.

Construction workers were at the American Greetings Creative Studios facility, which was scheduled to open this summer, when they heard a hissing noise seconds before the explosion. All workers were accounted for after the blast, Westlake firefighters said.

The American Greetings building suffered significant damage.

"American Greetings and Crocker Park commend the swift action taken by Westlake Police and Fire Departments," said Lisa Schwan, director of communications for Stark Enterprises. "We are extremely grateful to report only property damage and no injuries. American Greetings and Crocker Park are working with authorities and more information on the incident will be released as those details become available."

Residents said that buildings near Crocker Park shook when the blast happened. Witnesses said the explosion could be heard in Rocky River and Bay Village.

"A few minutes before the big explosion, we felt some rumblings and we didn't think it was thunder. And then the huge explosion. And everything shook," described Jessica Hammond, who works at Crocker Park.

Ben Haney, who just pulled into the driveway, had a front row seat.

"I had noticed a few things going up in the air. I started hearing what sounded like hail hitting the surface of the car. A bunch of bigger things hit the window itself," Haney explained.

Crocker Park shops, restaurants and apartments were evacuated. Crocker Park advised guests to call ahead to confirm their status.

Crocker park currently pic.twitter.com/AE2Pnc7tto — Michael Hitch (@michaelhitch96) March 10, 2016

Crocker Road was closed at Hilliard Road for several hours.

The cause of the blast is still being investigated.

