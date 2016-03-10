Can you explain photo taken at Cleveland Museum of Art?

Look at the pic on the left, I zoomed in on the reflection of the Cambodian bust that you see on the right. The reflection shows the bust with red eyes and the mouth open as I stare at it. (Source: Tia Ewing)

The Cleveland Museum of Art is the place where mystery lives.

Art imitating life; many of those lives we would never understand are now admired fragments, ruins, dating back to B.C. and A.D.

Such is the story of The Colossal Head of the Deva c. 1200, a figure I’d seen before.

This time though, on March 4, I had someone to capture me staring into the eyes of the art.

The first Friday of the month is when Cleveland Museum of Art has a fun night out at the museum, also known as Art Mix. My old college roommate was in town and I wanted her to go and experience the gathering of arts and the minds.

Like many women with cellphones, I obnoxiously bugged my former roommate to capture pictures of me throughout the museum. Fluent in Chinese, Fallon Forney, who I affectionately call "Fal" took a picture of the Colossal Head of the Deva.

That first picture I wasn’t in, and you can see the reflection of the Deva which appears normal.

Once I walked into the picture, The Colossal Head of the Deva seemed to stare into my soul.

Fal took a picture and I said aloud, "It’s like staring at me." She captured that image, too.

After that, another image was captured. With the final photo, I was getting ready to upload on social media and noticed two figures in the reflection.

Having been to the Indian and Southeast Asian Art room before, I knew there was only one Deva in that spot.

From there, I zoomed in on the reflection and once I made the discovery, I immediately posted it on my Facebook Fanpage and tagged Cleveland Museum of Art.

You can see the bust has a closed mouth in the exhibit, but in the reflection, the mouth is open.





As it stands right now, Cleveland Museum of Art’s curator for that exhibition is trying to duplicate the image to see if reflections played a role in what was captured.

The history of the head does make the picture more frightening, as it appears the head’s mouth is open teeth showing and eyes piercing at me.

Here’s history on the head:

