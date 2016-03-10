Driver in deadly wrong-way I-480 crash was trying to kill himself

The man who drove the wrong way into traffic on I-480 Sunday and killed 20-year-old Kayla Coates in a head-on collision was identified Tuesday by Brooklyn Police.

The man who drove the wrong way into traffic on I-480 Sunday and killed 20-year-old Kayla Coates in a head-on collision was identified Tuesday by Brooklyn Police.

The man who drove the wrong way into traffic on I-480 and killed 20-year-old Kayla Coates in a head-on collision was trying to kill himself, according to Brooklyn Police.

Investigators say the crash was a deliberate act by Mark Rafter in an apparent suicide attempt.

The 48-year-old Brooklyn man was behind the wheel of a white Ford F-150 pickup truck that drove toward Coates car on Valentine's Day.

Coates, a sophomore at Baldwin Wallace, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was on her way to work at the time.

Rafter, who was seriously injured, was indicted this week on several charges including murder and aggravated vehicular homicide.

He remains in Intensive Care at MetroHealth Hospital.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.