Teen arrested after carjacking in Strongsville

A 17-year-old boy is accused of carjacking a man in Strongsville on Wednesday.

The victim said that he was parking his SUV at the Cleveland Clinic SouthPark Center at about 9:30 a.m. when the teen approached his vehicle with a gun and ordered him out.

The teen drove off toward Interstate 71 the man’s 2016 Black Chevy Traverse.

A short time later, the Cleveland Police Department spotted the SUV on Broadway Avenue. The driver was arrested and turned over to Strongsville Police.

No other information was immediately released.

