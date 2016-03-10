Teen accused of posting nude photos of friends arrested - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Teen accused of posting nude photos of friends arrested

(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
TWINSBURG, OH (WOIO) -

A Twinsburg teen has been arrested after photos of 14 girls were posted on Tumblr last month.  

The 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday and charged with nine counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material, because all of the girls are underage.

The Tumblr page has since been taken down.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:  

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.   

Powered by Frankly