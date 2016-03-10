Teen accused of posting nude photos of friends arrested

Police are investigating after a social media site showcases nude photos of teens, possibly who live in the Twinsburg City School district.

Police are investigating after a social media site showcases nude photos of teens, possibly who live in the Twinsburg City School district.

Twinsburg police have confirmed a total of 14 girls from Twinsburg High School were in the nude photos posted on Tumblr last month.

Twinsburg police have confirmed a total of 14 girls from Twinsburg High School were in the nude photos posted on Tumblr last month.

A Twinsburg teen has been arrested after photos of 14 girls were posted on Tumblr last month.

The 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday and charged with nine counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material, because all of the girls are underage.

The Tumblr page has since been taken down.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.