Eyewitnesses felt heat from Crocker explosion, couldn't believe their eyes

Rachel Petrus says she could feel the heat from the massive explosion at the new American Greetings building at Crocker Park on Thursday.

She was working at her offices at Maximum Velocity Marketing, roughly 800 feet away, at the corner of Detroit and Crocker roads, when the staff noticed a fire, at first.

"As we were watching this, all of a sudden - just this huge explosion. It shook the building. My hand was on the window, and I felt the heat from it," described Petrus.

Suddenly, something blew up. Fire investigators say propane tanks exploded. A construction worker on the scene said the propane tanks are used to supply heat for workers during the winter months.

"I think we all just kind of went silent because we were so afraid someone was going to be injured," added Petrus.

Amazingly no one was hurt. Many, like Petrus's boss Bill Fischer, feared the worst. He was at a meeting, at the time, at a building even closer to the explosion.

"Unbelievable. We all were disrupted. We all thought that there was something that hit the building. It brought up some horrific memories of what America experienced, and we were a little bit nervous for a moment - didn't know what happened," said Fischer.

Hours later, construction crews were on standby waiting to see when they could get back to work. One worker, who only wanted to be identified as Nick, said that the area where the explosion happened is near their lunchroom, and many of the workers' personal belongings, such as their car keys, were left in that place.

The cause of the blast is still being investigated.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.