6-month drug investigation leads to 14 arrests

Elyria police arrested more than one dozen people after serving five search warrants and nine arrest warrants this week.

The arrests were the result of a six-month drug investigation of heroin and cocaine traffickers in Lorain County.

Detectives seized 435 grams of heroin, 1,020 grams of cocaine, and 7 lbs. of marijuana -- which have a street value of $200,000. Six handguns, six automobiles, three motorcycles, three ATV’s, and $83,445.00 in cash was also seized.

Police arrested two suspects in Florida, Hugo Lopez, 45, and David Pena, 32.

Rafael Esquilin, 34, Enid Rojas, 40, Eric Corn, 29, Bobbie L. Corn, 35, Angel Rivera, 61, Jonathon Barnette, 19, Eliezer Claudio, 25, were all arrested in Lorain. They are being held in the Lorain City Jail on a charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. Each have a one million dollar bond.

Police are still searching for Rolando Carter, 26, Carlos Rau Lopez, 49, Felix Guzman, 40, Sherman Ward, 59, and Eric Velazquez Cosme 30.

If you know where the remaining five suspects are, call the Lorain P.D. at 440-204-2100 or the Elyria P.D. at 440-323-3302.

