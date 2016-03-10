Health Alert: New procedure offers treatment for heart conditions

The death of former First Lady Nancy Reagan is raising awareness about the disease that ultimately took her life: congestive heart failure. It's said to be the leading cardiac killer, responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths in the U.S. each year. But research here in Ohio is hoping to change that.

For about half the heart failure patients out there, those with a certain type have no effective treatment. But a tiny implantable device being tested for the first time in trials in the U.S. could finally offer some hope.

A six-minute walk in the hospital hallways at Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center tells Janet Wickham's doctors a lot about the condition of her heart. Diastolic heart failure took the lives of her mother and great grandmother. She figured there would be new treatment options by the time she became at risk. Unfortunately, that's not quite the case, which surprises her.

"I'm not where I’d like to be and times fly by. And I keep saying, I’m 69, you know? What's happening with all this?" she says.

Diastolic heart failure means Wickham's heart doesn't relax enough between beats to fill up with blood completely, which causes blood to back up and build pressure in her lungs.

"This is when the patient starts having shortness of breath. Other than diuretics, we don't have any way of dealing with the patient's symptoms," explains Dr. Rami Kahwash, a cardiologist at Wexner.

That's why he and his colleagues, as well as patients like Wickham, are so excited about a new approach they're putting to the test. Wickham is the first enrolled in the U.S. to take part in the trial, which tests a new implant, the size of a dime. Doctors punch a small hole in the wall of a patient's heart through a heart catheterization. The shunt-like device keeps it open, preventing excess blood from draining from one side to the other.

"It's just like when you have a traffic jam, and instead of backing up all the way back to the lung, you create, kind of a detour, that kind of takes you around the lung," says Kahwash.

The idea is to relieve the pressure, which would allow the heart to work better.

In this randomized trial, half the patients who undergo the procedure will get the device. It won't be until the trial is complete that the patients and doctors learn who got really got the device.

Right now, Wickham doesn't know, but she is still grateful for the possibility of a new option.

"I'm wanting to feel better, and what will be will be. But if there's a chance of something, I want to try it," says Wickham.

There have been small studies with the device in Europe. This latest trial, though, allows for a total of 40 patients at up to 28 different hospitals worldwide.

