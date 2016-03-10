Man convicted in Cleveland nightclub murder sentenced to life

Daverrick Lash sentenced to life in prison for killing William Howard Burton at Club Fly High (Source: WOIO)

The man who shot and killed William Howard Burton, 30, at a bar on Cleveland’s East Side last year has been sentenced to life in prison.

Daverrick Lash was convicted last month of aggravated murder in the January 30, 2015 killing.

Lash, 23, will not be eligible for parole until after 31 years.

Eyewitnesses identified Lash as the man who shot Mr. Burton at least five times at Club Fly High. Prosecutors say there was a long history of bad blood between the two men.

Less than a month after Burton's murder Club Fly High was ordered shut down by the court. It was has since reopened, with restrictions.

