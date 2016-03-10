Gipson reacts to Browns' free agency decisions

Free agency began Wednesday in the NFL and the Cleveland Browns have already lost four key players from last year.

The Cleveland Browns have one thing in common with the Jacksonville Jaguars: Neither franchise has had a winning season since 2007.

Raising the question, why would Tashaun Gipson, the former Browns safety who signed with the Jaguars on Wednesday, say he headed to Jacksonville because he "wants to win?"

Gipson's take is that the Jaguars, who drafted quarterback Blake Bortles two years ago, are headed in the right direction.

The Browns? They were 19-45 in Gipson's four years in Cleveland.

Still, Wednesday's mass exodus of the Browns' four free agents surprised Gipson, who initially wanted to remain in Cleveland.

"It's, honestly, just as confusing to me as it is to the fans of the city of Cleveland, to everybody that's on the outside looking in," Gipson said at his introductory press conference in Jacksonville on Thursday. "How do you lose two Pro Bowlers and an up-and-coming right tackle and one of the best returners, as well as an up-and-coming receiver in one free-agency class? I don't know. But, for me, it's not my job to know. I know when the opportunity came, Cleveland, they made their choice, and we had to move on from it."

Gipson was referring to Pro Bowl center Alex Mack, who signed with the Atlanta Falcons, right tackle Mitchell Schwartz, who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, and wide receiver/kick returner Travis Benjamin, who signed with the San Diego Chargers.

Gipson made the Pro Bowl in 2014, but an ankle injury slowed him last season.

Can he return to Pro Bowl form? The Jaguars are betting $35.5 million over five years that he can.

