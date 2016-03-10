No injuries reported after AT&T vehicle struck by train

Police are expected to release more details later Thursday. (Source: Cleveland 19 News Viewer)

The crash happened on Thursday afternoon in Brook Park. (Source: Cleveland 19 News Viewer)

Brook Park Police are responding to a serious crash involving a vehicle and train.

Few details are available at this time, but witnesses say an AT&T vehicle was hit by the train on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, no one was injured.

Police urge drivers to avoid the area of Route 237 and Eastland Road until the scene is clear.

Our crew is headed to the scene to learn more. Check back for updates on this developing story.

