CLE woman sends warning about Essure birth control: I wake up every day in pain

Victoria Latimore is a proud mother of four and wants to warn others about the dangers of a birth control she used. (Source: WOIO)

A Cleveland mother is sending a warning to women after she says the FDA-approved birth control, Essure, caused severe side effects.

Victoria Latimore is a proud mother of four. In 2011, after the birth of her second daughter, she and her husband wanted to try for a boy, but Latimore decided to go on birth control until the time was right.

“I wanted something that would last for more than a year,” said Latimore.

Latimore says her doctor suggested Essure, a coil shaped birth control device that’s inserted into the fallopian tubes that works as a barrier to block conception.

After the procedure, Latimore says she realized that there had been a misunderstanding. She says her doctor didn’t make it clear that the birth control was permanent sterilization. Two years after she got the implant, Latimore began experiencing chronic and intense migraines, along with pelvic pain.

“The headaches turned into migraines. The pelvic pain felt like stabbing,” she described.

Although doctors couldn’t prove the side effects were linked to her birth control, Latimore discovered a Facebook group called “Ohio Essure Sisters” that showed more than 1,000 other women experiencing the same issues after getting Essure.

In the Facebook group, some of the women wrote they suffered from miscarriages, had hysterectomies, or had to remove their fallopian tubes—which are the only ways to remove the device.

The FDA approved Essure in 2002, but several years after its release, thousands of women have reported that the device caused headaches and pelvic pain, migrated to other parts of their bodies, broke inside of their bodies, or caused a nickel allergy, which led to skin irritation.

Rachel Weinerman is a doctor at University Hospitals and says some of her patients are using Essure without issues.

“About 750,000 women have used Essure. There are some women who are having complications. I don’t think it’s a huge number, relative to the number of women who have had Essure, but I think it’s enough that doctors need to counsel their patients to see if they’re good candidates before going ahead with the procedure,” said Weinerman.

Latimore says she wishes she had researched Essure before having the procedure. She’s seeking legal action and has scheduled an upcoming hysterectomy to remove the device soon.

“It has cost me my quality of life. I wake up every day in pain and go to sleep every day in pain. I just want to get back to me,” said Latimore.

Last week, the FDA put its most serious warning on Essure’s label, so doctors and women will know the risks.

Bayer, the company who makes Essure, sent a statement to Cleveland 19, which read in part:

“Essure is an important permanent birth control option with a positive benefit-risk profile. Bayer will continue to work with the FDA to implement measures to support the continued safe, effective and appropriate use of Essure.”

