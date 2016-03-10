Fire chief on Bay Village fatal fire: Leaves sinking pit feeling in your stomach

Firefighters were still putting out hot spots that sparked in the attic hours after the blaze began. (Source: WOIO)

Smoke and flames could be seen from miles away. (Source: WOIO)

A woman was killed and a man was able to escape a fire in Bay Village on Thursday night.

Crews from the Bay Village, Avon Lake and Lakewood fire departments battled the fire in the 23800 block of Knickerbocker starting at about 7 p.m.

The blaze, along with its smoke, could be seen all the way from Interstate 90. Firefighters say flames were coming out of three sides of the home.

"Just driving down the road, seen the lights in the fire trucks and the flames coming from the house. You couldn't really see much but the fire and the flames, they were pretty big," said Deonna Fleet, a neighbor.

Video of house that caught on fire on Knickenbocker & Clague Rd in Bay Village pic.twitter.com/cKhuv4ZHc6 — Sara Goldenberg (@SaraGoldenberg) March 11, 2016

Neighbors say an elderly couple lived in the home. The victim has not been identified yet.

Neighbor took these photos of Bay Village house fire. pic.twitter.com/Ji3mED9RBk — Sara Goldenberg (@SaraGoldenberg) March 11, 2016

The state fire marshal and coroner are investigating. They say it's too soon to know what caused the fire.

"I've done this for many years and I've done a number of fires like that, but they all kind of leave a sinking pit feeling in your stomach, you know? It's just sad to see," said Chief Scott Gilman with the Lakewood Fire Department.

