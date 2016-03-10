Community rallies to support victims of deadly Brunswick apartment fire

A Brunswick apartment fire left a four-year-old dead and sent six to the hospital. The mother of four-year-old Keagan, was one of those people injured.

A Brunswick apartment fire left a four-year-old dead and sent six to the hospital. The mother of four-year-old Keagan, was one of those people injured.

A fire broke out at 4 a.m. Thursday at Laurel Hill Apartments. The apartments are located just west of State Route 42 on Laurel Road in Brunswick.

A fire broke out at 4 a.m. Thursday at Laurel Hill Apartments. The apartments are located just west of State Route 42 on Laurel Road in Brunswick.

The family has identified the little girl killed in an apartment fire Monday night. According to the family's Gofundme account, 4-year-old Keagan died in the fire. Firefighters found the little girl dead in a basement apartment.

The family has identified the little girl killed in an apartment fire Monday night. According to the family's Gofundme account, 4-year-old Keagan died in the fire. Firefighters found the little girl dead in a basement apartment.

Family IDs 4-year-old killed in apartment fire, still no cause

Family IDs 4-year-old killed in apartment fire, still no cause

While the heartbreak of the fire at a Brunswick apartment complex sets in, the people in the Brunswick area step up. They are not missing a beat in the chance to help the victims in what's being called an overwhelming effort to get them back on their feet as quickly as possible.

While the heartbreak of the fire at a Brunswick apartment complex sets in, the people in the Brunswick area step up. They are not missing a beat in the chance to help the victims in what's being called an overwhelming effort to get them back on their feet as quickly as possible.

Neighbors have dropped donations off at church for fire victims. (Source: WOIO)

Neighbors have dropped donations off at church for fire victims. (Source: WOIO)

Neighbors have dropped donations off at church for fire victims. (Source: WOIO)

Neighbors have dropped donations off at church for fire victims. (Source: WOIO)

Donations continue to grow for a family devastated after a deadly fire Monday night at the Hickory Hills Apartments. A 4-year-old died in the fire and six others were injured. Firefighters believe it started outside the building, but they are still investigating the cause.

Keagan was unable to escape the blaze, while a handful of her family members managed to escape. Her mother remains hospitalized.

"There were several families hurt in this situation and there's been even more families who stepped up," said Jeff Trush, of St. Ambrose Church.

In just a matter of days, more than $18,000 has been raised in a GoFundMe account.

"They lost everything. Things that we take for granted," said Trush.

Trush says clothing and food donations are pouring in for all the victims of the fire. The church is even providing temporary apartments for displaced victims and finding furniture for the more than 50 families.

"We're providing them with gift cards to restaurants and, also, we're giving out people food that are staying with relatives 'til they are able to get out on their own," explained Trush.

It's a sense of comfort during a difficult time and a reminder that there are those out there who care.

"Without the community, we wouldn't be able to do these things," said Trush.

The victims of the Hickory Hills fire will get assistance for the next two months.

Trush says another 12 families will be helped with Wednesday night's fire at the Laurel Hill Apartments. That blaze happened just three miles away, where one person was treated and released for smoke inhalation.

Officials say the two apartment fires are not connected.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.