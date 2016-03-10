Election 2016: Presidential candidates' campaign stops

The campaign trail continues as we near Election Day. Follow where the presidential candidates will be stopping.
Republicans
John Kasich
Donald Trump
Ted Cruz
Marco Rubio
Democrats
Hilary Clinton
Bernie Sanders
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are vying to become the next President of the United States.