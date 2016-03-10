Huntington, FirstMerit banks to close 107 branches

FirstMerit and Huntington will be consolidating branches in the merger. (Source: FirstMerit)

On Thursday, Huntington Bank said it plans to close more than 100 branch offices, as part of its acquisition with FirstMerit Bank.

As the two banks merge, they plan to consolidate or close 107 locations within Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Less than half of the locations are within northeast Ohio, encompassing the 11 counties of the Cleveland, Akron, Canton, Ashtabula and Wooster metropolitan areas. Officials say the closings are not anticipated until the first quarter of 2017, and only after the successful completion of the merger, anticipated in the third quarter of this year.

Officials wanted to stress that they will be offering ongoing employment to retail branch employees, even if their location closes.

According to officials, customers will still be able to access a nearby convenient branch, as the proposed combined branch network will total approximately 1,000 locations.

The following list includes the proposed affected branches:

Ashtabula County

Total proposed consolidations and closings = 2

FirstMerit consolidations and closings = 2

Locations:

888 Lake Avenue, Ashtabula, OH

22 West Jefferson Street, Jefferson, OH

Huntington consolidations and closings = 0

Summit and Portage counties

Total proposed consolidations and closings = 10

FirstMerit consolidations and closings = 3

Locations:

3311 Kent Road, Stow, OH

9717 State Route 14, Streetsboro, OH

9777 Ravenna Road, Twinsburg, OH

Huntington consolidations and closings = 7

Locations:

1011 East Aurora Road, Macedonia, OH

1500 East Main Street, Kent, OH

4086 Massillon Road, Uniontown, OH

39 East Market Street, Akron, OH

3899-A Medina Road, Akron, OH

2875 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

5801 Darrow Road, Hudson, OH

Stark County

Total proposed consolidations and closings = 5

FirstMerit consolidations and closings = 1

Locations:

832 West Maple Street, Hartville, OH

Huntington consolidations and closings = 4

Locations:

965 East Cherry Street, Canal Fulton, OH

1340 North Main Street, North Canton, OH

4879 Portage Street NW, North Canton, OH

3504 Tuscarawas Street W, Canton, OH

Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina counties

Total proposed consolidations and closings = 28

FirstMerit consolidations and closings = 20

Locations:

430 Northfield Road, Bedford, OH

5393 Ridge Road, Parma, OH

5646 Transportation Boulevard, Garfield Heights, OH

21114 Center Ridge Road, Rocky River, OH

22835 Chagrin Boulevard, Beachwood, OH

33113 Aurora Road, Solon, OH

11654 Pearl Road, Strongsville, OH

25 West Prospect Avenue, Cleveland, OH

801 Crocker Road, Westlake, OH

11427 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH

550 East Royalton Road, Broadview Heights, OH

102 Main Street, Wadsworth, OH

36000 Detroit Road, Avon, OH

14894 North State Avenue, Middlefield, OH

5710 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst, OH

80 Severance Circle, Cleveland Heights, OH

8389 Mayfield Road, Chesterland, OH

8555 Tanglewood Square, Chagrin Falls, OH

3505 Lee Road, Shaker Heights, OH

7220 Pearl Road, Middleburg Heights, OH

Huntington consolidations and closings = 8

Locations:

540 Water Street, Chardon, OH

7720 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, OH

457 Avon Belden Road, Avon Lake, OH

1065 North Court Street, Suite C, Medina, OH

14481 Cedar Road, South Euclid, OH

6550 North Ridge Road, Madison, OH

58 South Park Place, Painesville, OH

3630 Center Road, Brunswick, OH

Tuscarawas County

Total proposed consolidations and closings = 1

FirstMerit consolidations and closings = 1 (only location)

Location:

201 West 3rd Street, Dover, OH

Huntington consolidations and closings = 0

Wayne County

Total proposed consolidations and closings = 2

FirstMerit consolidations and closings = 1

Location:

210 North Main Street, Rittman, OH

Huntington consolidations and closings = 1

Location:

445 W. Milltown Road, Wooster, OH

