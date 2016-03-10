Browns, Broncos want Kaepernick for QB

People close to the situation in Denver tell me they are fairly confident that Colin Kaepernick, the 49ers quarterback who led the team to the Super Bowl four years ago, will end up with the Broncos via a trade, but the Browns have expressed interest, as well.

The hurdle is what the 49ers want in return: A second-round pick.

The Browns own the first pick of Round 2, which is the 32nd overall pick in the NFL Draft. A steep price to pay for a quarterback whose numbers have declined steadily the past two years.

The Broncos, as defending Super Bowl champs, own the final pick of Round 2, 63rd overall. They may be willing to send that to San Francisco.

Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson has always been a Kaepernick fan, since his days as head coach of the Oakland Raiders.

But Broncos General Manager John Elway is a longtime fan, too. The Broncos are the frontrunners for Kaepernick.

Stay tuned.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.