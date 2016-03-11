Girl, 14, missing from Wayne County

Police are on the lookout for a missing 14-year-old.

Leigha Ferguson left home around 3 p.m. Thursday without permission.

Wayne County Sheriff's posted her photo on their Facebook page.

She is 5 feet 6 inches tall with brown hair and eyes. Her hair is past shoulder length and has a slight red tint to it.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

