Buses replace trains east of Tower City - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Buses replace trains east of Tower City

(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

RTA buses will replace trains east of Tower City through Friday morning rush hour.

Buses are replacing the trains Friday because of a fire that impacted overhead power lines of the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority.

Rail service will most likely not be restored in time for Friday morning's rush hour.

Follow Cleveland 19 News: 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly