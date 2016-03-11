2 people shot, 1 transported in strip club shooting

Police are investigating a shooting at a Cleveland strip club.

The shooting happened at the Alibi Inn on Rockwell just after 2 a.m.

When police arrived, they found James Hennings, 55, with a gunshot wound to his leg. EMS took him to Metro. Michael Simms, 31, was also shot in his left hand.

According to witnesses, there was an argument inside of the bar between several people before several shots were fired. The suspect, a black man, is described as being 5'10" with tattoos on his face. He was wearing all grey clothing and a red cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Third District Detectives at 216-623-5318.

