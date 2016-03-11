BCI, fire marshal, OSHA investigating Crocker Park explosion

Rachel Petrus says she could feel the heat from the massive explosion at the new American Greetings Building at Crocker Park.

Rachel Petrus says she could feel the heat from the massive explosion at the new American Greetings Building at Crocker Park.

Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is one of the agencies investigating to see if there were violations. (Source: WOIO)

A day later, char marks and broken windows show at the scene of the tank explosion. (Source: WOIO)

The Ohio State Fire Marshall, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration are all looking into the cause of the massive propane tank explosion at Crocker Park on Thursday. Meanwhile, stores and restaurants have reopened.

A safety inspector, who is not investigating the blast, says it appears from the video that a propane tank may have been leaking and was somehow ignited. He said he thinks the heat of the fire made the liquid propane in the tanks boil, and when the heat eventually hit the vaporized gas in the tank, it caused an explosion, or what’s called a Boiling Liquid Expanding Vapor Explosion (BLEVE).

Eyewitnesses felt heat from the explosion and couldn't believe their eyes

Scott Allen, a spokesperson for OSHA, says a propane tank exploding on a construction site is a rare occurrence. He called it, “absolutely not typical.”

Allen says an OSHA inspector was on scene Friday to investigate not just what happened to cause the blast, and figure out who was responsible, but also to see if there were any other OSHA violations at the job site.

“What we’re going to do is try to find out if the employer was following all OSHA standards and regulations, and try to determine how this doesn’t happen again,” Allen explained.

He stressed how lucky everyone is that no one was injured in the blast.

“I think we can be very fortunate that no one was injured in this incident, and I call it an incident intentionally because, honestly, these things can be prevented if all standards and regulations are followed,” said Allen.

Allen says if his agency determines that someone violated an OSHA standard, the company responsible could face a fine of $7,000 per violation. If those violations are determined to be willful or repeat violations, the fine would jump to $70,000.

The damage was contained to the American Greetings construction area. Construction workers say on Thursday they heard a hissing noise coming from two, 1000-pound propane tanks. They were able to leave the scene before the major explosion. Construction workers who came to the job site Friday soon left.

The new office building was expected to open some time this summer. No word yet on how the explosion and damage will impact that opening.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.