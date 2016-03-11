Trump, Kasich, Clinton all campaigning in OH this weekend

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are vying to become the next President of the United States.

All eyes are on the Buckeye State Tuesday for the Ohio Primary Election.

The presidential hopefuls know how important Ohio is and that's why three candidates will be stumping for votes over the weekend.

Donald Trump will be in Cleveland on Saturday at the IX Center. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the event is scheduled for 2 p.m. The event is free but you must RSVP.

After Friday's chaotic rally in Chicago was cancelled due to protesters, Cleveland Police issued the following statement about Saturday's event:

"The Cleveland Division of Police has a security plan in place as we do for all scale events. We do not discuss staffing or deployment for tactical reasons.

Brookpark PD has not been called to assist in security for tomorrow."

On the Democratic side, Hillary Clinton will be in Cleveland at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church on Saturday.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich will make his rounds Sunday, visiting Strongsville, Akron and Hanoverton.

In Strongsville, Kasich will be at at town hall meeting at Ehrnfelt Recreation Center on Royalton Road. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. The event begins at 1 p.m.

Then Kasich makes an appearance at Luigi's Italian Restaurant in Akron at 4 p.m.

Kasich will appear in Hanoverton, just east of Canton, with special guest Jim Tressel for a town hall meeting at the The Spread Eagle Tavern.

