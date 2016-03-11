Semi slams into wall on I-480 westbound

A semi-truck takes out a huge section of a noise barrier on I-480 west, just past Stearns.

Ohio Department of Transportation says the section of wall that was damaged was 12 feet in length and 16 feet high.

ODOT officials are still looking into a timetable on when this will be replaced.

The accident took place early Tuesday, March 8.

The semi driver drove off the right side of the highway.

No other vehicles were involved.

