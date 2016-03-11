Bedford police have person of interest in 1989 murder

The 29th anniversary of an unsolved murder in Bedford is Sunday. Police say they have a person of interest in the case regarding the 1987 murder of Analia Zavodny.

Zavodny, 24, was found dead in the Alamo Apartments in the 17000 block of Broadway. Police say she had been stabbed to death. Zavodny was a night manager at the apartment complex.

Zavodny's boyfriend was arrested in 1989 and tried in 1990. He was found not guilty by trial judge.

The Bedford Police Department reopened the case in 2015.

Earlier this year a team of Bedford Police investigators along with a team of Cuyahoga County Prosecutors recently traveled to Philadelphia to present the cold case to the Vidocq Society.

The society is made up of experts from varying forensic disciplines who meet once a month to hear, debate and provide guidance on crime mysteries.

"I feel confident we will close this case," said Bedford Police Chief Kris Nietert.

Bedford Police Department, Cuyahoga County Prosecutors Office and Crime Stoppers have upped the reward to $10,000.00 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of killer.

