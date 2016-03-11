Recipe: Yours Truly Hummus

Ingredients

2 cups dry garbanzo I tablespoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon coarse sea salt

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

% cup ice water

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil (EVOO)

2 cloves fresh garlic

4 tablespoons Tahini

2 large lemons juiced (no seeds)

I fresh lime juiced

Method

Soak garbanzo overnight in 8 cups spring or filtered water with baking soda

Rinse garbanzo

Cook in large pot with a gallon of spring or filtered water, until soft about 45 minutes.

Drain and chill

Mash garlic with mortar and pestle with the salt until it forms a smooth paste. Best to let stand for 30 minutes

Mix with lemon/lime juice in mortar

Put garbanzo (Retain a few beans for garnish if desired) and cold water in machine bowl.

Grind until smooth 2 minutes.

Add garlic lemon, lime juice mixture

Add cayenne pepper and cumin grind for I minute

Add tahini and EVOO grind for 2 minutes

Add more of any item or water to achieve desired taste and consistency. It may thicken after refrigerating

Chill and serve with a drizzle of EVOO and top with remaining garbanzo

Optional garnishes: diced tomato, parsley, sautéed pine nuts, olives paprika