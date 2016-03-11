Wife's nagging leads to $5 million win

A Mansfield man who had been playing the same Mega Millions number for two years just hit the jackpot off those exact same numbers.

Ricky Rhinebolt says the numbers, 27-37-54-66-69 +5, were from an auto-pick and he even contemplated about moving on to new numbers.

His wife though, talked him out of it and her advice led to a $5 million win in the March 8 Mega Millions drawing.

"Everyone in the store was talking about it because they knew the store had sold a winner. I scanned my ticket and thought, that can’t be right so I scanned it again. It said $5 million winner,: Rhinebolt said.

Ricky added Megaplier and matched five numbers without the Mega Ball to win $5 million.

He'll get $3.55 million after taxes.

The Mansfield Marathon receives a $1,000 selling bonus.

As far as his winnings, Ricky said he hasn’t thought much about it but he'll pay off bills and possibly buy a new home.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.