Cleveland Browns cut QB Johnny Manziel after 2 seasons

By Mark Schwab, Sports Reporter/Anchor
Browns cut Manziel Friday, March 11, 2016.
As expected, Browns cut QB.
Johnny Manziel and ex-girlfriend, Colleen Crowley. He's accused of hitting her so hard on January 30, 2016, she lost hearing in one of her ears. The case is currently being heard by a grand jury.

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Browns have waived QB Johnny Manziel. 

The team made it official at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

The Browns selected Manziel with the 22nd pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. 

BROWNS DRAFT JOHNNY MANZIEL

Manziel had a starting record of 2-5, throwing for 1,675 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games played. He completed 147 of 258 passes for 1,675 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added 259 rushing yards and one score. Last season, Manziel started six games and threw for 1,500 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions, while adding 230 rushing yards.

Manziel has had countless off the field issues, including an incident with his ex-girlfriend in Fort Worth, Texas on Jan. 30. 

In February, Dallas Police say the investigation of the domestic violence assault involving Manziel will now be presented to a grand jury. Investigators say the Browns quarterback and his ex-girlfriend, Colleen Crowley got into a fight at a hotel and Crowley claims Manziel hit her so hard she lost her hearing.

MANZIEL CASE HEADED TO GRAND JURY

The alleged incident happened on Jan. 30 at the Zaza Hotel. The report also states that Manziel hit Crowley while driving her vehicle back to Fort Worth.

Reports surfaced that Manziel was spotted in Miami on Thursday, Feb. 25, partying just hours after Dallas police revealed his domestic violence assault case will go to a grand jury. 

MANZIEL SPOTTED PARTYING IN VEGAS WEARING BLOND WING

The Browns now have three quarterbacks on the roster: Josh McCown, Austin Davis and Connor Shaw. 

There are reports San Francisco 49ers Colin Kaepernick is interested in coming to the Browns. Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson has always been a Kaepernick fan, since his days as head coach of the Oakland Raiders.

The Browns are expected to select a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft next month. North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz and Jared Goff of California are the top two quarterbacks in the draft. The Browns will likely decide between the two. 

