Cleveland Browns cut QB Johnny Manziel after 2 seasons

Sources close to the situation in Denver say they are fairly confident that Colin Kaepernick, the 49ers quarterback who led the team to the Super Bowl four years ago, will end up with the Broncos via a trade, but the Browns have expressed interest, as well.
Joe Thomas has seen an endless line of quarterbacks come and go during his nine years with the Browns, but the next departure will be the saddest to witness, because Thomas is thinking of 'what could have been' with Johnny Manziel.
With Johnny Manziel's days in Cleveland numbered, the former Heisman winner and first-round pick is already thinking about his next landing spot, reportedly telling people that the Cowboys, Chiefs and Rams all have interest.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel was cited for driving with expired plates on his vehicle on Saturday.
It has been quite a busy 365 days for Browns Quarterback Johnny Manziel. From rehab to Vegas here is a look back at the biggest public moments in his life. 1/05/15 TMZ reports Manziel has drinks thrown at him in a Houston nightclub. 2/02/15 Johnny Manziel enters rehab treatment. His family released this statement: "Johnny knows there are areas he needs to improve on to help him be a better family member, friend and teammate."
Another video of Johnny Manziel has surfaced.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel is at it again. Reports surfaced over the weekend Manziel was spotted in Miami partying just hours after Dallas police revealed his domestic violence assault case will go to a grand jury.
Dallas Police say the investigation of the domestic violence assault involving Johnny Manziel last month will now be presented to a grand jury.
Newspapers are piling up on Johnny Manziel's front lawn, so maybe he hasn't read about the stir he's in the middle of.
Given his penchant for selfies and videos that's unlikely.
Given his penchant for selfies and videos that's unlikely.More >>
Cleveland Browns head coach Mike Pettine has officially named Johnny Manziel the starting quarterback for the third time this season. Manziel will start his fourth game on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.