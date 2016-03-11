Mourners pay respects to former First Lady Nancy Reagan

Former First Lady Nancy Reagan passed away Sunday at the age of 94. Monday, Governor John Kasich ordered flags be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state of Ohio from sunrise to sunset until her interment, in honor of Nancy Reagan.

Nancy Reagan, the wife of former President Ronald Reagan, was laid to rest Friday in California.

The former first lady died Sunday, March 6, of congestive heart failure.

The 94-year-old did plan some of her funeral details before her death. She picked the funeral's flower arrangements, the music to be played by a Marine Corps band and the list of guests to be invited to the private memorial.

President Barack Obama was not at Friday's services to pay his respects. He will be in Austin, TX for “South by Southwest” where he is slated to give a keynote address at the annual event.

First lady Michelle Obama was in attendance along with former first lady Hillary Clinton.

Mrs. Reagan will buried at Reagan Library in Simi Valley, CA, just inches from her husband.

Her best-known project as first lady was the "Just Say No" campaign to help kids and teens stay off drugs.

