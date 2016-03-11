Prominent Democratic Mayor endorses Trump

Donald Trump to take the stage at the IX Center this weekend. (Source: WOIO)

When Donald Trump takes the stage at the IX Center on Saturday he'll likely draw a large enthusiastic crowd.

And some of those who are enthusiastic may surprise you.

Long time Brook Park Mayor Tom Coyne, a Democrat backs Donald Trump, in fact he worked behind the scenes in recent weeks to help line up the visit saying "Americans believe he's the only candidate that has the guts to take on corporate America and say you're gonna make things in America again."

When Coyne talks about job loss, it is from experience. The Ford foundry shut down, and is now torn down. 1000 jobs down the drain.

In nearby Berea, Eaton closed part of a hydraulic plant. More than 100 jobs gone.

"Northeast Ohio has been decimated for the last 15, 20 years and continues to bleed manufacturing jobs and you cannot have a middle class being revised in this country unless you make things in America again," said Coyne.

Coyne believes Trump will use stiff tariffs to make it more expensive for American companies to make things elsewhere and bring them here.

"He's only saying what the American people feel and that's why their responding to his message," adds Coyne.

And what of this Democratic backing a Republican? Coyne didn't blink saying,"I think the parties are blurred anymore. I don't think people recognize the difference and that's why the American voters are angry."

Coyne believes momentum is on Trump's side, "Donald Trump is riding that big safe surfboard on top of that wave that's gonna wipe out all of this

lack of addressing the needs of the people of the country."

The IX Center is the largest indoor structure in the country. If Donald Trump can come close to filling it, it will be a measure of how big the wave of support is.

