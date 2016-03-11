Brooklyn police arrest Pizza Hut robberies suspect

Brooklyn police say they've arrested the person who robbed the Pizza Hut Express on Biddulph Rd. two times last month.

The first incident, on February 9, a masked man demanded money from the store employee. Then on February 17, the same man came back and robbed it again.

Police say in each robbery the suspect, identified as Jerry L. Moran, 28, was wearing different clothing and his face and head were covered in each incident.

On February 26, 2016 Brooklyn Police officers responded to 4655 Ridge Rd #302 on the complaint of threatening phone calls. Officers investigated the threats made by Moran to his mother who lives at that address. During the course of this investigation, Brooklyn officers developed suspicion that Moran may have been the individual responsible for the two Pizza Hut robberies and questioned the complainant further about her son.

Their investigation and questioning of Moran’s mother revealed that clothing belonging to her son matched distinctive clothing worn by the suspect in at least one of the robberies.

Moran was arrested that evening on a menacing/domestic violence charge.

During questioning, he confessed to the robberies.

