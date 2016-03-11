Browns may be closing in on Kaepernick

The Cleveland Browns may be another step closer to landing 49'ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Friday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted that Kaepernick would prefer to play for the Browns rather than the Broncos, the other team in play for him, because of the mutual respect between Kaepernick and Browns head coach Hue Jackson.

Then, early Friday afternoon, the Broncos traded a 7th-round draft pick to the Eagles for backup quarterback Mark Sanchez.

This doesn't necessarily take the Broncos out of the Kaepernick talks, however. The Broncos could just be stocking up on quarterbacks again following the loss of both Peyton Manning and Brock Osweiler.

But Kaepernick has made his preference clear. Now it's up to the Browns and 49'ers to close the deal.

