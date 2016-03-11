Destination Cleveland recruiting thousands of volunteers for RNC

As first-timers may be visiting Cleveland for the RNC this summer, thousands of volunteers are needed to help. (Source: WOIO)

When 50,000 visitors descend upon Cleveland this summer for the Republican National Convention, the city will have to live up to its title as "host." And that means thousands of volunteers.

Destination Cleveland estimates they'll need to sign up between 7,000 and 8,000 volunteers to help visitors navigate the city. They won't have a role inside the venue or with the proceedings, but instead serve as ambassadors and tour guides, while the focus of the nation will be on Cleveland.

David Gilbert, with Destination Cleveland, says volunteers will be stationed at hotels, around downtown and at the airport. Volunteer groups and companies are helping fill the need by taking on territories.

"They may take on a part of the airport or a particular hotel and they'll have their people staff it the entire time," he said.

They're looking for people over 18, with a great smile, pride in their community, and an interest in welcoming the world to Cleveland.

"These 7,000 or 8,000 volunteers are going to be our front line. They're going to help determine what kind of experience all of these people have while they're in Cleveland," explained Gilbert.

Gilbert says the more friendly faces and helpful people conventioneers encounter, the more likely they are to return, and bring their business with them.

"So many of those people will be influencers from all over the country, all over the world. And how they're treated in Cleveland, there on the ground experience is going to be critical for us," said Gilbert.

Visitors in town this week for the MAC Tournament say we're already a tourist-friendly town, but they like the idea of an army of ambassadors.

"That would be a big help," said one visitor from Erie, PA.

"I do think it would be helpful to have people directing you, traffic wise, and where to get to the best place, easiest as possible," said Nathan Wiseman, of Gallipolis, OH.

Volunteers are asked to commit to at least two four-hour shifts. They will go through background checks and need to attend a training session. Click here to sign up to become an ambassador.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.