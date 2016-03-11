Marco Rubio urging OH voters to get behind Kasich

If you think this presidential campaign is strange already, well hold on because it just got a little more unpredictable.

Current presidential candidate Marco Rubio's campaign is urging Ohio voters to vote for current governor and [his] opponent for the GOP nomination, John Kasich.

According to CNN, Marco Rubio's communications director Alex Conant told reporters Friday, "That GOP primary rival Gov. John Kasich is the best candidate for Republicans who want to defeat Donald Trump in the governor's home state of Ohio."

When asked by reporters if he was telling Rubio supporters in Ohio to vote for Kasich, Conant said, "Yeah, my answer is John Kasich is the one candidate in Ohio that can beat Donald Trump."

Kasich spokesman Chris Schrimpf responded to Rubio's statement by saying, "We agree with the Rubio campaign that the best chance to beat Donald Trump in Ohio is by voting for John Kasich, and in that spirit, Sen. Rubio should immediately tell his Super PAC to stop attacking the governor."

According to a couple of recent polls, Trump is leading both Kasich and Rubio in their home states.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.