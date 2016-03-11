Denied: No new trial for former police captain Douglas Prade

Douglas Prade's motion for a new trial being heard in court. (Source: WOIO)

Douglas Prade is headed back to prison to finish his sentence after Summit County Court Judge Christine Croce denied his request for a new trial.

Her ruling, 'denying the motion on all grounds', came down Friday.

Judge Croce said Judge said Prade failed to provide a valid reason to grant a new a trial or to expect a different verdict as a result of a new trial.

The hearing on the former Akron Police Captain's request took place in November.



The 69-year-old was convicted in 1998 of murdering his wife Dr. Margo Prade the day before Thanksgiving.

Prade, who has maintained his innocence from the beginning, was sentenced to life in prison.

