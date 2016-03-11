TIME TO DANCE!

It's that time of the year when your favorite college basketball team needs to put up or go home.

Everyone has participated in an office pool by filling out "bracket sheets" and followed their picks and favorite teams.

The Cleveland 19 MAKE THEM PAY Bracket Challenge brings the excitement to a whole new level and you can win a VIZIO D-Series 48" Class Full-Array LED Smart TV.

The entry phase has ended. Now that you have made your picks you can check how you are doing after every game as you compete against the Cleveland 19 anchors and reporters.

Check your results: come back after each round, check your rankings to see how well you are doing.

Check your results!

MAKE THEM PAY Bracket Challenge ~ Sponsored by Tim Misny

Official Promotion Rules

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.