Browns sign 2 free agents

The Cleveland Browns have signed free agents OL Alvin Bailey and LB Justin Tuggle.

Bailey is 6-3, 320-pounds and entering his fourth NFL season out of Arkansas. Originally signed by Seattle as an undrafted free agent in 2013, Bailey has appeared in 42 regular season games with eight starts for the Seahawks. He also appeared in eight postseason contests with two starts. He has earned starts at RT, LT and LG and appeared as a reserve at RG during his career. He appeared in 15 regular season games last season with three starts. Bailey started five games in 2014 and helped the Seahawks lead the NFL and set a franchise record with 2,762 rushing yards. As a rookie, he appeared as a reserve in 14 regular season contests and all three postseason games (one start), while helping Seattle win Super Bowl XLVIII. Bailey started 38 games at Arkansas and blocked for the school’s first single-season combination 3,000-yard passer (Ryan Mallett) and 1,000-yard rusher (Knile Davis). A native of Broken Arrow, Okla., he graduated from Broken Arrow High School.

Tuggle is 6-3, 245-pounds and entering his fourth NFL season out of Kansas State. Originally signed by Houston as an undrafted free agent in 2013, Tuggle has appeared in 42 games with 11 starts for the Texans. He has logged 52 tackles, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception, while adding 19 stops on special teams. Last year, he started two of his 11 games and registered 13 tackles, one fumble recovery and five special-teams tackles. Tuggle started his collegiate career as a quarterback at Boston College and played one season on defense after transferring to KSU. A native of Alpharetta, Ga., he graduated from Northview High School. Tuggle’s father, Jessie, played 14 seasons as a LB with Atlanta and was selected to five Pro Bowls. His brother, Grady Jarrett, is a DL for the Falcons.

