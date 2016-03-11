Amherst bakery selling presidential cookies by the dozens

There might be a better way to figure out who's going to win the Ohio Primary Election than the polls, and it involves snacking. A Lorain County bakery has turned its kitchen into an unofficial election center.

Kiedrowski's Bakery in Amherst has been around for more than three decades and the owners say there's so much energy surrounding this election that they just wanted to be a part of history -- with their cookies!

It's not the typical place where you would go pick your candidate, but the bakery is selling the treats fast.

"Oh, so much positive interest with the cookies. They laugh. They chuckle. They say a few words under their breath. But that's the fun of the election," said owner Tim Kiedrowski.

In the last several weeks, they've sold almost 5,000 cookies with the top sellers being Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton and John Kasich.

The cookies are handmade and the bakers are careful with their presentation. There's "serious" Trump and "fun" Trump.

"Were there concerns about how the candidates looked?" asked reporter Sia Nyorkor.

"We wanted to have photos that were amusing, but still political. So that's why we have a nice picture and fun picture of Donald Trump," explained Kiedrowski.

The idea started about eight years ago when the bakery started selling out of John McCain and Sarah Palin cookies.

But the family-owned business reached its selling point during inauguration with the President Barack Obama cookies. They sold more than 25,000 cookies after spending two days baking to keep up with the orders.

Now, the cookies are back by popular demand and selling by the dozens.

"I'm from a political household. So it'll be interesting to see who picks what and who chooses to eat what cookie," said Whitney Gersak.

"I think it's gonna be a fun joke to give to someone. We don't know who they're going to vote for, so we're gonna get one of each and let them decide," said Linda Miller.

"I support everyone. We are equal opportunity bakers. I think that we support anyone that is running. Whoever makes it will be my president. I support them 100 percent," said Kiedrowski.

None of the candidates have endorsed the cookies, but Kiedrowski's Bakery remains hopeful that one of them will stop in and take a bite.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.