Mother with breast cancer struggles to find home

Tracy Stewart and her children have medical conditions and need a good home. (Source: WOIO)

A family just days from being out on the street turned to Cleveland 19 for help. Now, they are one step closer to finding a place to live.

"Me going through the thing I've been going through, it hurt because now we're homeless," said Tracy Stewart.

Stewart, 45, is battling breast cancer, on top of other health issues. The mother of two suffered a couple of heart attacks in the past.

Her 3-year-old son has a diabetes heart condition and asthma, along with her 5-year-old daughter. They, too, have to take daily meds.

That alone, she says, is stressful. But, Stewart has been dealing with trying to find a new home for her family. They had to leave their house last year because of mold issues.

"'Mommy, when are you going to have a home for us?' I don't know what to tell them," said Stewart.

Stewart says she was excited when she found a place to stay, but later learned while her paperwork was being processed, the landlord gave it to someone else also receiving government assistance.

Since then, she has been living with a family member. She will be forced to move in a few days and her Section 8 voucher expires in a couple weeks.

"He didn't even have the decency to call me and say, 'I'm going to go with somebody else,'" explained Stewart.

We got in touch with the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority and were able to get some good news.

"What we are going to do is that we're going to extend your voucher," said Courtney Crokett, director of marketing and communications.

"I feel better that I'm not stressed to rush. At least I'll have a little more time to look, so I can get out of here. I just really want to be out on my own with the kids," said Stewart.

The CMHA spokesperson told us, legally, the agency cannot find a place or suggest a home. They can only give vouchers to Section 8 recipients who qualify.

