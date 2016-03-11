Prison Problems: Cleveland correctional facility leads Ohio in e - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Prison Problems: Cleveland correctional facility leads Ohio in escapes, AWOLs

We've already revealed major security issues at a local detention facility that has had multiple escapes, but now we've discovered more security issues across the state. 

Last year, 158 offenders walked away from 18 community-based correctional facilities in Ohio, including 51 inmates who went AWOL (absent without official leave) at the Judge Nancy R. McDonnell Community Based Correctional Facility in Cleveland. 

Even more astounding is that 31 inmates escaped, including 11 at McDonnell, breaking out of the same window.

McDonnell leads the way in AWOLs and escapes among the 18 facilities.

Cuyahoga County judges sentence non-violent offenders to McDonnell and the nonprofit Oriana House runs it.

Administrative Court Judge John Russo says offenders are locked down for the first 30 days and have to earn the right to a day pass.

"You just don't walk out of the facility and say, 'I'm going to take a day pass.' You earn it and we monitor that and your success rate of return may give you additional time away from the facility," explained Russo. 

This month, according to Cleveland 19 sources, a case worker inside McDonnell was fired after a cell phone was confiscated from an inmate that contained pictures showing the inmate having oral sex with the employee. An internal investigation is now underway.

Judge Russo says McDonnell and Oriana House has had a lot of success in placing rehabilitated offenders back into the community, but he admits he is concerned.

"I think reaction from the bench is, initial reaction would be if this is true, how do you fix it? How do you get to a resolve? That's a concern," added Russo.

So far this year, McDonnell is leading the state again with five AWOLs and four escapes.

