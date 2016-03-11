Prison Problems: Cleveland correctional facility leads Ohio in escapes, AWOLs

Cuyahoga County Sheriff says Cody Lee, 22, escaped from the McDonnell Correctional Facility on Friday in Cleveland.

Cuyahoga County Sheriff says Cody Lee, 22, escaped from the McDonnell Correctional Facility on Friday in Cleveland.

Police: Man uses same window to escape as 2 previous escapees

Police: Man uses same window to escape as 2 previous escapees

Cleveland 19 is asking tough questions about recent escapes at a local correctional facility.

Cleveland 19 is asking tough questions about recent escapes at a local correctional facility.

A manhunt is underway after two inmates escaped from the Correctional Facility in Cleveland.

A manhunt is underway after two inmates escaped from the Judge Nancy R. McDonnell Community Based Correctional Facility in Cleveland.

Cleveland 19 is discovering more problems at the Judge Nancy McDonnell Community-Based Correctional Facility. We've told you how inmates continue to escape the facility, now court officials are investigating claims of an inmate and employee having sex.

Cleveland 19 is discovering more problems at the Judge Nancy McDonnell Community-Based Correctional Facility. We've told you how inmates continue to escape the facility, now court officials are investigating claims of an inmate and employee having sex.

We're finding concerning security issues at facilities around the state. (Source: WOIO)

We've already revealed major security issues at a local detention facility that has had multiple escapes, but now we've discovered more security issues across the state.

Last year, 158 offenders walked away from 18 community-based correctional facilities in Ohio, including 51 inmates who went AWOL (absent without official leave) at the Judge Nancy R. McDonnell Community Based Correctional Facility in Cleveland.

Even more astounding is that 31 inmates escaped, including 11 at McDonnell, breaking out of the same window.

McDonnell leads the way in AWOLs and escapes among the 18 facilities.

Cuyahoga County judges sentence non-violent offenders to McDonnell and the nonprofit Oriana House runs it.

Administrative Court Judge John Russo says offenders are locked down for the first 30 days and have to earn the right to a day pass.

"You just don't walk out of the facility and say, 'I'm going to take a day pass.' You earn it and we monitor that and your success rate of return may give you additional time away from the facility," explained Russo.

This month, according to Cleveland 19 sources, a case worker inside McDonnell was fired after a cell phone was confiscated from an inmate that contained pictures showing the inmate having oral sex with the employee. An internal investigation is now underway.

Judge Russo says McDonnell and Oriana House has had a lot of success in placing rehabilitated offenders back into the community, but he admits he is concerned.

"I think reaction from the bench is, initial reaction would be if this is true, how do you fix it? How do you get to a resolve? That's a concern," added Russo.

So far this year, McDonnell is leading the state again with five AWOLs and four escapes.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.