Judge helps Kailey DeMarco get name back after identity theft

As a parent, who wouldn’t want to see their child make the front page of the local newspaper? But what if that news article, something so good at the time, turned into a nightmare for your family?

A sexual predator wove a path of destruction through a small town in Lorain County, devastating two families. Those families have fought for years to free themselves from his grip.

Family speaks out after sexual predator changes their lives

Photo in paper leads to 8-year fight to get girl's identity back

We have an update to an exclusive story we brought you a few weeks ago that has people talking. A local lawmaker is stepping in to try to help the DeMarco family. 21-year-old Kailey DeMarco of North Ridgeville and has been fighting to clear her name for years. The former competitive gymnast’s life changed when at just 10 years old, she caught the eye of a predator.

A local predator continued to harm one of his victims from behind bars. Years later, 21-year-old Kailey DeMarco is still fighting to clear her name—after the suspect stole hers. But now help could be on the way.

Hassenruck is set to be released from prison in October 2017. (Source: WOIO)

Harold Hassenruck became infatuated with Kailey after seeing her in the newspaper. (Source: WOIO)

Kailey DeMarco has been fighting to get her identity back for more than a decade. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland19 News is getting action after an exclusive investigation we brought you.

We told you the story about a local woman whose identity was stolen by a convicted criminal. Now a judge has stepped in to help 21-year-old Kailey DeMarco.

She's been struggling to get her identity back for years after a man -- who is now in prison -- stole her name.

DeMarco, of North Ridgeville, has never stopped fighting to clear her name.

Over a decade ago as a young gymnast, she was featured in a local newspaper article that changed her life. Police say a man living nearby became obsessed with her after he saw that article.

Harold Hassenruck legally changed his name to hers and became Kailey DeMarco.

“He had it cut out, and he had words taped around it, and he had it in a folder laminated in his apartment,” DeMarco said, describing the cutout picture of herself in the newspaper police found in his apartment.

Hassenruck was charged with serious crimes, including child rape, under DeMarco's name and sent to prison. He is set to be released in October 2017.

Kailey's mom, Ronda, fought for years to get Hassenruck to change it back.

Mountains of paperwork led to some changes. His name has now been changed back on most public records and court documents, but it took years to get that far.

Then after Cleveland 19 ran several stories in February, progress started moving along.

Ronda DeMarco's persistence paid off.

She called the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles to check if Hassenruck could get a driver's license again in Kailey's name. During the phone call, she learned that a judge flagged Hassenruck's BMV account. The BMV told her he will need his prison ID to get a new license.

After a court order a few years ago, his prison records have been changed back to the name Harold Hassenruck, which means his license would have to be under that name.

This mother was thrilled. On Facebook, she posted "I finally got some answers!"

For Kailey DeMarco, it feels like they're a little bit closer to a resolution.

“Definitely relieved. It's a big step. We're still wondering about Social Security. But as soon as she told me that, I was definitely relieved,” she said.

Cleveland 19 called the Social Security Administration months ago to see what could be done to change Hassenruck's name back. They contacted the prison and started moving paperwork, but then we hit a roadblock, due to privacy laws.

State Rep. Nathan Manning has stepped in to help and is making calls to the Social Security office.

