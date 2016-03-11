Judge helps Kailey DeMarco get name back after identity theft - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Judge helps Kailey DeMarco get name back after identity theft

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland19 News is getting action after an exclusive investigation we brought you.

We told you the story about a local woman whose identity was stolen by a convicted criminal. Now a judge has stepped in to help 21-year-old Kailey DeMarco.

She's been struggling to get her identity back for years after a man -- who is now in prison -- stole her name.

DeMarco, of North Ridgeville, has never stopped fighting to clear her name.

Over a decade ago as a young gymnast, she was featured in a local newspaper article that changed her life. Police say a man living nearby became obsessed with her after he saw that article.  

Harold Hassenruck legally changed his name to hers and became Kailey DeMarco.

“He had it cut out, and he had words taped around it, and he had it in a folder laminated in his apartment,” DeMarco said, describing the cutout picture of herself in the newspaper police found in his apartment.  

Hassenruck was charged with serious crimes, including child rape, under DeMarco's name and sent to prison. He is set to be released in October 2017. 

Kailey's mom, Ronda, fought for years to get Hassenruck to change it back.

Mountains of paperwork led to some changes. His name has now been changed back on most public records and court documents, but it took years to get that far.

Then after Cleveland 19 ran several stories in February, progress started moving along.

Ronda DeMarco's persistence paid off. 

She called the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles to check if Hassenruck could get a driver's license again in Kailey's name. During the phone call, she learned that a judge flagged Hassenruck's BMV account. The BMV told her he will need his prison ID to get a new license.

After a court order a few years ago, his prison records have been changed back to the name Harold Hassenruck, which means his license would have to be under that name.

This mother was thrilled. On Facebook, she posted "I finally got some answers!"

For Kailey DeMarco, it feels like they're a little bit closer to a resolution.

“Definitely relieved. It's a big step. We're still wondering about Social Security. But as soon as she told me that, I was definitely relieved,” she said.

Cleveland 19 called the Social Security Administration months ago to see what could be done to change Hassenruck's name back. They contacted the prison and started moving paperwork, but then we hit a roadblock, due to privacy laws.

State Rep. Nathan Manning has stepped in to help and is making calls to the Social Security office. 

