Judge helps Kailey DeMarco get name back after identity theft

A local predator continued to harm one of his victims from behind bars. Years later, 21-year-old Kailey DeMarco is still fighting to clear her name—after the suspect stole hers. But now help could be on the way.More >>
We have an update to an exclusive story we brought you a few weeks ago that has people talking. A local lawmaker is stepping in to try to help the DeMarco family. 21-year-old Kailey DeMarco of North Ridgeville and has been fighting to clear her name for years. The former competitive gymnast’s life changed when at just 10 years old, she caught the eye of a predator.More >>
A convicted criminal steals a 10-year-old's identity after her photo appeared in a local newspaper.More >>
A sexual predator wove a path of destruction through a small town in Lorain County, devastating two families. Those families have fought for years to free themselves from his grip.More >>
As a parent, who wouldn’t want to see their child make the front page of the local newspaper? But what if that news article, something so good at the time, turned into a nightmare for your family?More >>
A few dozen students from Lakewood High School, along with adult chaperones, are going to Washington, D.C. to attend Saturday's March for Our Lives rally against gun violence.More >>
The annual Indoor Amusement Park at the I-X Center kicks off Friday, with stricter security protocols in place following several violent incidents at the attraction last year.More >>
Lucia Innocenzi and her daughter, Adrianna, will be on the South Lawn of the White House for the 140th annual Easter Egg Roll.More >>
It was the Cleveland area story that caught the attention of nationally known author and speaker John Graden; Rachel Gattuso, of Massillon, shared her heart-wrenching story of being bullied as a little girl.More >>
