Confrontation preludes Donald Trump's Cleveland rally

Some time around noon outside the I-X Center, a loud confrontation took place between two men but it didn't end in violence.

This happened as a large crowd waits for Donald Trump to arrive in Cleveland.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is scheduled to be at the I-X Center on Saturday, March 12.

Trump's plane landed around 1:15 p.m. and the event kicks off around 2.

Trump's Cleveland appearance follows an earlier Dayton rally where thousands gathered to hear him speak.

People were reportedly lined up at midnight to get the chance to show their support or at least get the opportunity to see him in person.

The whole country is watching how Saturday's rallies will play out after Trump cancelled his Friday Chicago rally due to violence erupting between supporters and protesters.

Security at Trump's rally is of great concern as his campaign trail leads him to Cleveland.

A group of roughly 50 protesters using the hashtag #NeverTrump is along the road leading into the I-X Center.

Political analysts, politicians and national media have been giving their perspectives on what they believe is the cause of all the chaos.

While some say that the root of the unrest is "Trump's rhetoric and his inciting violence", his supporters point the finger to disruptive protesters, who they accuse of trying to infringe upon Trump's first amendment right to freedom of speech.

Despite reports that he canceled his Cincinnati event, Trump is still expected at the rally on Sunday, March 13, at the Savannah Center.

It starts at 2 p.m.

The rally in Cincinnati is ON. Media put out false reports that it was cancelled. Will be great - love you Ohio! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 12, 2016

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.