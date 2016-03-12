Donald Trump held rally at IX Center, protesters escorted out

Trump's Cleveland appearance follows an earlier Dayton rally where thousands gathered to hear him speak.

All eyes are on the Buckeye State Tuesday for the Ohio Primary Election.

The presidential hopefuls know how important Ohio is and that's why three candidates will be stumping for votes over the weekend.

Donald Trump spoke to thousands of supports in Cleveland on Saturday at the IX Center.

Trump claims there was 35,000 people at his rally.

After Friday's chaotic rally in Chicago was cancelled due to protesters, Cleveland Police issued the following statement about Saturday's event:

"The Cleveland Division of Police has a security plan in place as we do for all scale events. We do not discuss staffing or deployment for tactical reasons.

Brookpark PD has not been called to assist in security for tomorrow."

People were reportedly lined up at midnight to get the chance to show their support or at least get the opportunity to see him in person.

The whole country is watching how Saturday's rallies will play out after Trump cancelled his Friday Chicago rally due to violence erupting between supporters and protesters.

Ohio is a winner take all state. Whoever wins Ohio, will be awarded 66 delegates. Trump currently leads the Republicans with 459 delegates.

