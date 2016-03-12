Hillary Clinton host forum at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church

Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was in Cleveland at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church on Saturday.

Last Tuesday, Clinton spoke to a crowd at Cuyahoga County Community College's Recreation Center, Clinton laid out the case for why she is the only candidate who will build on President Barack Obama’s progress and success. She also talked about the lead problems plaguing the country as well as equal pay for women.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson endorsed the democrat for president on Tuesday.

Bernie Sanders spoke to supporters at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church last weekend.

Clinton leads the Democratic race to the White House with 1,227 delegates. Sanders has 576.

