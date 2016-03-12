Many gather for bicycle awareness rally in Brecksville

Cyclists, their families and friends gathered at Brecksville Town Square Saturday morning to hold a rally aimed at raising awareness for their right to the road.

The event was in response to the recent acquittal of Timothy Wolf who killed two people on bikes last September when he made an illegal left turn into them.

The trial, and subsequent “not guilty” verdict had sparked outrage with many area cyclists as the victims were within their rights of the law and had the right of way when they were struck. Wolf initiated a left turn into oncoming traffic when he claimed he couldn’t see and had an outgoing text message at the moment of impact.

In 2015, 27 people on bikes were killed by motorists in the state of Ohio; an 108% increase over 2014 fatality rates.

“We deserve respect, but we need to make sure we give it back.” Said Rob Thompson of Bike Cleveland. Bike Cleveland is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, and the leading advocacy organization for bicycles and pedestrians in the Greater Cleveland area.

Over 150 cyclists and their families attended the rally.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.