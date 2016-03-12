More than 20,000 rally for Donald Trump at Cleveland's IX Center

Donald Trump says he's expecting a "resounding victory in Ohio.

“Oh boy. Are we going to win Ohio? Yes, we are,” he told the crowd at the IX Center.

Thousands showed up to hear what the billionaire had to say, after protesters shut down the rally Friday night in Chicago. Some were nervous about attending.

"For a minute but then I thought, nobody's gonna shut me up and stop me from exercising my peaceful right to assemble, so here I am,” said Cynthia Browning.

There were a few skirmishes but there were no arrests.

Trump made statements about building a wall for stronger borders, bringing jobs back to America, taking care of Veterans and getting rid of common core then got straight to the point about why he was in Ohio.

"Kasich cannot be president. He's weak on immigration, he wants people to come in, he's in favor of amnesty, he can't be president. So I hope you're going remember that when you go to the polls,” he said.

"I really like what Trump had to say, I may lean his way after this,” said Aaron Geye, a first-time voter.

"This is what Donald stands for, Donald is part of the alternate right, this is what we believe, Donald Trump will make things great again, he's not a quitter, he's not a loser,” said another supporter.

Donald Trump has visits scheduled for Cincinnati Sunday. Ohio’s Primary is Tuesday.

