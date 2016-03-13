Hillary Clinton makes surprise Sunday appearance in NE Ohio

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton spoke to a crowd at Mount Zion Fellowship in Highland Hills. For security reasons, the event was kept under wraps until just hours before the start time.

Clinton has spent an ample amount of time in Ohio this weekend, being visible and vocal ahead of primary elections on Tuesday, March 15.

The crowd was engaged and excited as she spoke on important issues that affect the African American community.

Clinton laid out her intention to address concerns of those she hopes will vote for her this week; concerns such as:

-Proving African American women, the fastest growing group of business owners in the country, with tools to help them be successful

-Equal pay for women

-Clean renewable energy jobs

- Improving public schools by making sure good teachers are in good schools

-Addressing early childhood education issues

-Introducing a special fund for Historically Black Colleges and Universities

-Introducing new programs to pay down and refinance student debt

-Getting rid of systemic problems with the criminal justice system and restoring respect/trust between the community and police officers

-Developing a cradle to college pipeline

-Diverting low level, non-violent criminals

Clinton emphasized that as president she would work to provide opportunities to keep people from repeatedly ending up in the criminal justice system by having their needs are met.

She closed with saying, "I promise work to work my heart out every single day to make the changes that we know we need."

