Little girl donates allowance to buy K9 bullet-proof vests

An 11-year-old girl donated her allowance to the Canton Police Department because she is sorry about the death of K9 Jethro.

Jethro was shot three times during a burglary in January.

Letters have poured into the police department since the dog's death this winter and Officer Ryan Davis took special note of 11-year-old Allison's letter.

"How does something like this not rip your heart out? Unfortunately it was removed from its original envelope so I can't even send this little angel a thank you! This is one of many, but obviously one of the most emotional!!! Thank you Allison! And everyone who has supported us! God bless you!"

The Massillon Police Department shared the letter on Facebook in hopes of being able to send Allison a proper thank you.

It worked. Allison has been identified. Officer Davis will be in contact with her family.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.