Ohio Gov. John Kasich makes rounds in Ohio on Sunday

The weekend has been filled with Presidential candidates making appearances all over Ohio.

In Strongsville, Kasich spoke at a town hall meeting at Ehrnfelt Recreation Center on Royalton Road.

“Yea I'm an Republican, and yes I'm a conservative, but before I’m any of that, I’m an American and that’s how I intend to conduct myself as president,” said Kasich.

The governor spoke to voters about his plan for the presidency.

“I know what the formulas are to fix the problem. We will have a plan to fix social security by saying if you’ve done well throughout your life you’ll still get some, but not as well as you thought, so that others who need it will still get what they need," said Kasich.

Kasich promised that issues surrounding veteran care, health care, and security would be top priorities.

“Everything I've mentioned will be sent to the congress of the United States in the first one 100 days," said Kasich.

Kasich is vying for Ohio and he plans to crisscross the battleground state up until the primary on Tuesday.

After the town hall event, Kasich made an appearance at Luigi's Italian Restaurant in Akron at 4:00 P.M. where he spoke to supports for a few moments and took plenty of selfies.

Gloria Rogers is supporting Kasich because of his experience as Governor.

"What he did in Ohio was amazing. He brought us back from the brink of default, he brought jobs back to the area, the economy is turning around in Ohio. He’s a good man," said Rogers.

Kasich will appear in Hanoverton, just east of Canton, with special guest Jim Tressel for a town hall meeting at the The Spread Eagle Tavern.

Kasich was at a Town Hall meeting in Mansfield Saturday night.

The candidates make their final pitch to Ohio voters on Monday as the Ohio primary is on Tuesday, March 15.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.